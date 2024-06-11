250 Canadian dollars to Indian rupees
Convert CAD to INR at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Canadian dollars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 CAD
|60,70930 INR
|5 CAD
|303,54650 INR
|10 CAD
|607,09300 INR
|20 CAD
|1.214,18600 INR
|50 CAD
|3.035,46500 INR
|100 CAD
|6.070,93000 INR
|250 CAD
|15.177,32500 INR
|500 CAD
|30.354,65000 INR
|1000 CAD
|60.709,30000 INR
|2000 CAD
|121.418,60000 INR
|5000 CAD
|303.546,50000 INR
|10000 CAD
|607.093,00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
|1 INR
|0,01647 CAD
|5 INR
|0,08236 CAD
|10 INR
|0,16472 CAD
|20 INR
|0,32944 CAD
|50 INR
|0,82360 CAD
|100 INR
|1,64719 CAD
|250 INR
|4,11798 CAD
|300 INR
|4,94157 CAD
|500 INR
|8,23595 CAD
|600 INR
|9,88314 CAD
|1000 INR
|16,47190 CAD
|2000 INR
|32,94380 CAD
|5000 INR
|82,35950 CAD
|10000 INR
|164,71900 CAD
|25000 INR
|411,79750 CAD
|50000 INR
|823,59500 CAD
|100000 INR
|1.647,19000 CAD
|1000000 INR
|16.471,90000 CAD
|1000000000 INR
|16.471.900,00000 CAD