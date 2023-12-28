5000 British pounds sterling to Swedish kronor

Convert GBP to SEK at the real exchange rate

5000 gbp
63391 sek

1.00000 GBP = 12.67820 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8995583.17641.46124140.861.321350.83681.57766
1 EUR1.1117192.46721.62446156.6051.468940.9302751.75388
1 INR0.01202260.010814610.0175681.693510.01588610.01006050.0189676
1 AUD0.684350.61558956.9218196.39750.9042660.5726641.07967

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swedish Krona
1 GBP12.67820 SEK
5 GBP63.39100 SEK
10 GBP126.78200 SEK
20 GBP253.56400 SEK
50 GBP633.91000 SEK
100 GBP1267.82000 SEK
250 GBP3169.55000 SEK
500 GBP6339.10000 SEK
1000 GBP12678.20000 SEK
2000 GBP25356.40000 SEK
5000 GBP63391.00000 SEK
10000 GBP126782.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / British Pound Sterling
1 SEK0.07888 GBP
5 SEK0.39438 GBP
10 SEK0.78875 GBP
20 SEK1.57751 GBP
50 SEK3.94377 GBP
100 SEK7.88754 GBP
250 SEK19.71885 GBP
500 SEK39.43770 GBP
1000 SEK78.87540 GBP
2000 SEK157.75080 GBP
5000 SEK394.37700 GBP
10000 SEK788.75400 GBP