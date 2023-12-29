amount-spellout.10000 Swedish kronor to British pounds sterling

Convert SEK to GBP at the real exchange rate

10000 sek
778.48 gbp

1.00000 SEK = 0.07785 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9059380.785486.7539910.168283.19451.324743.9358
1 EUR1.1038310.8670367.4552511.223991.83261.462294.34295
1 GBP1.273111.1533618.5985512.9451105.9161.686545.00896
1 DKK0.1480610.1341340.11629911.505512.31780.1961420.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / British Pound Sterling
1 SEK0.07785 GBP
5 SEK0.38924 GBP
10 SEK0.77848 GBP
20 SEK1.55695 GBP
50 SEK3.89239 GBP
100 SEK7.78477 GBP
250 SEK19.46193 GBP
500 SEK38.92385 GBP
1000 SEK77.84770 GBP
2000 SEK155.69540 GBP
5000 SEK389.23850 GBP
10000 SEK778.47700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Swedish Krona
1 GBP12.84560 SEK
5 GBP64.22800 SEK
10 GBP128.45600 SEK
20 GBP256.91200 SEK
50 GBP642.28000 SEK
100 GBP1284.56000 SEK
250 GBP3211.40000 SEK
500 GBP6422.80000 SEK
1000 GBP12845.60000 SEK
2000 GBP25691.20000 SEK
5000 GBP64228.00000 SEK
10000 GBP128456.00000 SEK