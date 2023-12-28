amount-spellout.10000 British pounds sterling to Polish zloty

Convert GBP to PLN at the real exchange rate

10000 gbp
49784.70 pln

1.00000 GBP = 4.97847 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870951.1111592.43081.469441.624840.9302418.7723
1 GBP1.1481711.2758106.1271.687181.865611.0680821.554
1 USD0.899950.783822183.18481.322451.462310.8370516.8945
1 INR0.01081890.009422660.012021410.01589770.0175790.01006250.203096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Polish Zloty
1 GBP4.97847 PLN
5 GBP24.89235 PLN
10 GBP49.78470 PLN
20 GBP99.56940 PLN
50 GBP248.92350 PLN
100 GBP497.84700 PLN
250 GBP1244.61750 PLN
500 GBP2489.23500 PLN
1000 GBP4978.47000 PLN
2000 GBP9956.94000 PLN
5000 GBP24892.35000 PLN
10000 GBP49784.70000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / British Pound Sterling
1 PLN0.20086 GBP
5 PLN1.00432 GBP
10 PLN2.00865 GBP
20 PLN4.01730 GBP
50 PLN10.04325 GBP
100 PLN20.08650 GBP
250 PLN50.21625 GBP
500 PLN100.43250 GBP
1000 PLN200.86500 GBP
2000 PLN401.73000 GBP
5000 PLN1004.32500 GBP
10000 PLN2008.65000 GBP