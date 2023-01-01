1 British pound sterling to Macanese patacas

Convert GBP to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
10,28 mop

1.00000 GBP = 10.28040 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.899983.16271.46295140.881.322850.8371.57866
1 EUR1.11125192.41461.6257156.561.470020.930151.75428
1 INR0.01202460.010820810.01759141.694030.01590680.01006460.0189827
1 AUD0.683550.61511856.8459196.29850.9042340.5721311.07909

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Macanese Pataca
1 GBP10.28040 MOP
5 GBP51.40200 MOP
10 GBP102.80400 MOP
20 GBP205.60800 MOP
50 GBP514.02000 MOP
100 GBP1028.04000 MOP
250 GBP2570.10000 MOP
500 GBP5140.20000 MOP
1000 GBP10280.40000 MOP
2000 GBP20560.80000 MOP
5000 GBP51402.00000 MOP
10000 GBP102804.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / British Pound Sterling
1 MOP0.09727 GBP
5 MOP0.48636 GBP
10 MOP0.97273 GBP
20 MOP1.94546 GBP
50 MOP4.86364 GBP
100 MOP9.72728 GBP
250 MOP24.31820 GBP
500 MOP48.63640 GBP
1000 MOP97.27280 GBP
2000 MOP194.54560 GBP
5000 MOP486.36400 GBP
10000 MOP972.72800 GBP