20 British pounds sterling to Mongolian tugriks

Convert GBP to MNT at the real exchange rate

20 gbp
87.693,60 mnt

1.00000 GBP = 4384.68000 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8704451.1113592.43011.469981.625850.93007518.7783
1 GBP1.1488411.27675106.1861.688761.867821.0685121.573
1 USD0.89980.783239183.16921.32271.462950.8368516.8968
1 INR0.0108190.009417410.012023710.01590370.01759010.0100620.203162

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GBP4384.68000 MNT
5 GBP21923.40000 MNT
10 GBP43846.80000 MNT
20 GBP87693.60000 MNT
50 GBP219234.00000 MNT
100 GBP438468.00000 MNT
250 GBP1096170.00000 MNT
500 GBP2192340.00000 MNT
1000 GBP4384680.00000 MNT
2000 GBP8769360.00000 MNT
5000 GBP21923400.00000 MNT
10000 GBP43846800.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / British Pound Sterling
1 MNT0.00023 GBP
5 MNT0.00114 GBP
10 MNT0.00228 GBP
20 MNT0.00456 GBP
50 MNT0.01140 GBP
100 MNT0.02281 GBP
250 MNT0.05702 GBP
500 MNT0.11403 GBP
1000 MNT0.22807 GBP
2000 MNT0.45613 GBP
5000 MNT1.14034 GBP
10000 MNT2.28067 GBP