10 Fijian dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert FJD to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 fjd
60.54 bwp

FJ$1.000 FJD = P6.054 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.4631.4940.9231.34683.4770.7791.369
1 ZAR0.05410.0810.050.0734.5210.0420.074
1 AUD0.66912.35610.6180.955.8630.5210.916
1 EUR1.08319.9971.61811.45790.410.8431.483

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 FJD6,05392 BWP
5 FJD30,26960 BWP
10 FJD60,53920 BWP
20 FJD121,07840 BWP
50 FJD302,69600 BWP
100 FJD605,39200 BWP
250 FJD1.513,48000 BWP
500 FJD3.026,96000 BWP
1000 FJD6.053,92000 BWP
2000 FJD12.107,84000 BWP
5000 FJD30.269,60000 BWP
10000 FJD60.539,20000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Fijian Dollar
1 BWP0,16518 FJD
5 BWP0,82591 FJD
10 BWP1,65182 FJD
20 BWP3,30364 FJD
50 BWP8,25910 FJD
100 BWP16,51820 FJD
250 BWP41,29550 FJD
500 BWP82,59100 FJD
1000 BWP165,18200 FJD
2000 BWP330,36400 FJD
5000 BWP825,91000 FJD
10000 BWP1.651,82000 FJD