Fijian dollar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Botswanan pulas is currently 6,054 today, reflecting a -0.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.284% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 6,128 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 6,054 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.686% decrease in value.