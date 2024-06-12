Fijian dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 2,387 today, reflecting a 0.810% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.123% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 2,387 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2,329 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.552% increase in value.