Fijian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 3,063 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.062% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 3,084 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 3,048 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.888% increase in value.