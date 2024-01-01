Convert FJD to BND at the real exchange rate

10 Fijian dollars to Brunei dollars

10 fjd
5.97 bnd

FJ$1.000 FJD = B$0.5965 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 FJD0,59651 BND
5 FJD2,98254 BND
10 FJD5,96507 BND
20 FJD11,93014 BND
50 FJD29,82535 BND
100 FJD59,65070 BND
250 FJD149,12675 BND
500 FJD298,25350 BND
1000 FJD596,50700 BND
2000 FJD1.193,01400 BND
5000 FJD2.982,53500 BND
10000 FJD5.965,07000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BND1,67643 FJD
5 BND8,38215 FJD
10 BND16,76430 FJD
20 BND33,52860 FJD
50 BND83,82150 FJD
100 BND167,64300 FJD
250 BND419,10750 FJD
500 BND838,21500 FJD
1000 BND1.676,43000 FJD
2000 BND3.352,86000 FJD
5000 BND8.382,15000 FJD
10000 BND16.764,30000 FJD