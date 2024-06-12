Fijian dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 52,061 today, reflecting a 0.220% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.245% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 52,284 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 51,618 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.