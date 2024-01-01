Convert FJD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 Fijian dollar to Angolan kwanzas

1 fjd
382.99 aoa

FJ$1.000 FJD = Kz383.0 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
How to convert Fijian dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 FJD382,99300 AOA
5 FJD1.914,96500 AOA
10 FJD3.829,93000 AOA
20 FJD7.659,86000 AOA
50 FJD19.149,65000 AOA
100 FJD38.299,30000 AOA
250 FJD95.748,25000 AOA
500 FJD191.496,50000 AOA
1000 FJD382.993,00000 AOA
2000 FJD765.986,00000 AOA
5000 FJD1.914.965,00000 AOA
10000 FJD3.829.930,00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Fijian Dollar
1 AOA0,00261 FJD
5 AOA0,01306 FJD
10 AOA0,02611 FJD
20 AOA0,05222 FJD
50 AOA0,13055 FJD
100 AOA0,26110 FJD
250 AOA0,65276 FJD
500 AOA1,30551 FJD
1000 AOA2,61102 FJD
2000 AOA5,22204 FJD
5000 AOA13,05510 FJD
10000 AOA26,11020 FJD