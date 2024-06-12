Fijian dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 382,993 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 385,302 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 378,950 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 1.041% increase in value.