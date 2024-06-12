Fijian dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Albanian leks is currently 41,188 today, reflecting a -0.438% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.710% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 41,490 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 40,812 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.630% decrease in value.