Albanian lek to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Albanian lek to Fijian dollars is currently 0,024 today, reflecting a -0.496% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Albanian lek has remained relatively stable, with a -1.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Albanian lek to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,025 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,024 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.633% increase in value.