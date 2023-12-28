1 Euro to Thai bahts

Convert EUR to THB at the real exchange rate

1 eur
37,99 thb

1.00000 EUR = 37.99270 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692851.1128592.56291.470971.626620.9304218.7874
1 GBP1.1503711.28025106.4871.692231.87131.0703321.6134
1 USD0.89860.781097183.17641.32181.461670.8360516.8822
1 INR0.01080350.009390850.012022610.01589150.01757310.01005150.202969

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Thai Baht
1 EUR37.99270 THB
5 EUR189.96350 THB
10 EUR379.92700 THB
20 EUR759.85400 THB
50 EUR1899.63500 THB
100 EUR3799.27000 THB
250 EUR9498.17500 THB
500 EUR18996.35000 THB
1000 EUR37992.70000 THB
2000 EUR75985.40000 THB
5000 EUR189963.50000 THB
10000 EUR379927.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Euro
1 THB0.02632 EUR
5 THB0.13160 EUR
10 THB0.26321 EUR
20 THB0.52642 EUR
50 THB1.31604 EUR
100 THB2.63208 EUR
250 THB6.58020 EUR
500 THB13.16040 EUR
1000 THB26.32080 EUR
2000 THB52.64160 EUR
5000 THB131.60400 EUR
10000 THB263.20800 EUR