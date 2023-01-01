100 Euros to Macanese patacas

Convert EUR to MOP at the real exchange rate

100 eur
896.49 mop

1.00000 EUR = 8.96485 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7807320.835351.321383.17071.46402140.7753.8957
1 GBP1.2808511.069981.69239106.5291.87519180.3124.98991
1 CHF1.19710.93459611.5817399.56391.75258168.5224.66355
1 CAD0.756830.5908810.632218162.94611.10802106.5432.94838

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Macanese Pataca
1 EUR8.96485 MOP
5 EUR44.82425 MOP
10 EUR89.64850 MOP
20 EUR179.29700 MOP
50 EUR448.24250 MOP
100 EUR896.48500 MOP
250 EUR2241.21250 MOP
500 EUR4482.42500 MOP
1000 EUR8964.85000 MOP
2000 EUR17929.70000 MOP
5000 EUR44824.25000 MOP
10000 EUR89648.50000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Euro
1 MOP0.11155 EUR
5 MOP0.55773 EUR
10 MOP1.11547 EUR
20 MOP2.23094 EUR
50 MOP5.57735 EUR
100 MOP11.15470 EUR
250 MOP27.88675 EUR
500 MOP55.77350 EUR
1000 MOP111.54700 EUR
2000 MOP223.09400 EUR
5000 MOP557.73500 EUR
10000 MOP1115.47000 EUR