2000 Euros to Croatian kunas

Convert EUR to HRK at the real exchange rate

2.000 eur
15.615,26 hrk

1.00000 EUR = 7.80763 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:58
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8683451.112192.54441.467861.6260.93275518.8096
1 GBP1.1516211.2807106.5751.69041.872511.0741821.6612
1 USD0.89920.780823183.21591.31991.46210.8387516.9136
1 INR0.01080560.00938310.012016910.01586120.01756990.01007920.20325

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Croatian Kuna
1 EUR7.80763 HRK
5 EUR39.03815 HRK
10 EUR78.07630 HRK
20 EUR156.15260 HRK
50 EUR390.38150 HRK
100 EUR780.76300 HRK
250 EUR1951.90750 HRK
500 EUR3903.81500 HRK
1000 EUR7807.63000 HRK
2000 EUR15615.26000 HRK
5000 EUR39038.15000 HRK
10000 EUR78076.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Euro
1 HRK0.12808 EUR
5 HRK0.64040 EUR
10 HRK1.28080 EUR
20 HRK2.56160 EUR
50 HRK6.40400 EUR
100 HRK12.80800 EUR
250 HRK32.02000 EUR
500 HRK64.04000 EUR
1000 HRK128.08000 EUR
2000 HRK256.16000 EUR
5000 HRK640.40000 EUR
10000 HRK1280.80000 EUR