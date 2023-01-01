20 Euros to Guyanaese dollars

Convert EUR to GYD at the real exchange rate

20 eur
4653.78 gyd

1.00000 EUR = 232.68900 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7811580.839051.3200583.20811.46231140.8553.8982
1 GBP1.2801511.074171.68986106.5191.87197180.3164.99044
1 CHF1.191820.93095411.5732799.16941.74282167.8744.64587
1 CAD0.7575470.5917640.63562163.03411.10777106.7042.95307

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Guyanaese Dollar
1 EUR232.68900 GYD
5 EUR1163.44500 GYD
10 EUR2326.89000 GYD
20 EUR4653.78000 GYD
50 EUR11634.45000 GYD
100 EUR23268.90000 GYD
250 EUR58172.25000 GYD
500 EUR116344.50000 GYD
1000 EUR232689.00000 GYD
2000 EUR465378.00000 GYD
5000 EUR1163445.00000 GYD
10000 EUR2326890.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Euro
1 GYD0.00430 EUR
5 GYD0.02149 EUR
10 GYD0.04298 EUR
20 GYD0.08595 EUR
50 GYD0.21488 EUR
100 GYD0.42976 EUR
250 GYD1.07439 EUR
500 GYD2.14879 EUR
1000 GYD4.29758 EUR
2000 GYD8.59516 EUR
5000 GYD21.48790 EUR
10000 GYD42.97580 EUR