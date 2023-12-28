1 Euro to Barbadian dollars

Convert EUR to BBD at the real exchange rate

1 eur
2.22 bbd

1.00000 EUR = 2.22360 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7800920.83951.3194583.23341.46017140.8253.88685
1 GBP1.281911.076241.6914106.6971.8718180.5244.98262
1 CHF1.191190.92916411.5717199.14641.73934167.7494.62967
1 CAD0.7578920.5912250.63625163.08191.10665106.732.94581

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Barbadian Dollar
1 EUR2.22360 BBD
5 EUR11.11800 BBD
10 EUR22.23600 BBD
20 EUR44.47200 BBD
50 EUR111.18000 BBD
100 EUR222.36000 BBD
250 EUR555.90000 BBD
500 EUR1111.80000 BBD
1000 EUR2223.60000 BBD
2000 EUR4447.20000 BBD
5000 EUR11118.00000 BBD
10000 EUR22236.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Euro
1 BBD0.44972 EUR
5 BBD2.24860 EUR
10 BBD4.49721 EUR
20 BBD8.99442 EUR
50 BBD22.48605 EUR
100 BBD44.97210 EUR
250 BBD112.43025 EUR
500 BBD224.86050 EUR
1000 BBD449.72100 EUR
2000 BBD899.44200 EUR
5000 BBD2248.60500 EUR
10000 BBD4497.21000 EUR