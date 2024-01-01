500 Ethiopian birrs to Ugandan shillings

Convert ETB to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 etb
32,629 ugx

Br1.000 ETB = Ush65.26 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.08290.3511.4811.620.96420.35
1 GBP1.18711.284107.2281.7581.9221.14524.151
1 USD0.9240.779183.4881.3691.4970.89118.804
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ugandan Shilling
1 ETB65,25730 UGX
5 ETB326,28650 UGX
10 ETB652,57300 UGX
20 ETB1.305,14600 UGX
50 ETB3.262,86500 UGX
100 ETB6.525,73000 UGX
250 ETB16.314,32500 UGX
500 ETB32.628,65000 UGX
1000 ETB65.257,30000 UGX
2000 ETB130.514,60000 UGX
5000 ETB326.286,50000 UGX
10000 ETB652.573,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 UGX0,01532 ETB
5 UGX0,07662 ETB
10 UGX0,15324 ETB
20 UGX0,30648 ETB
50 UGX0,76620 ETB
100 UGX1,53239 ETB
250 UGX3,83098 ETB
500 UGX7,66195 ETB
1000 UGX15,32390 ETB
2000 UGX30,64780 ETB
5000 UGX76,61950 ETB
10000 UGX153,23900 ETB