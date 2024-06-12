Ethiopian birr to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Ugandan shillings is currently 65,257 today, reflecting a -0.557% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -1.550% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 66,295 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 65,257 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.356% decrease in value.