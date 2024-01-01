Convert ETB to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 Ethiopian birrs to Pakistani rupees

100 etb
484.76 pkr

Br1.000 ETB = ₨4.848 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07689.9361.4791.6280.96420.291
1 GBP1.18511.276106.6211.7541.931.14324.055
1 USD0.9290.784183.5491.3741.5120.89518.85
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Pakistani Rupee
1 ETB4,84761 PKR
5 ETB24,23805 PKR
10 ETB48,47610 PKR
20 ETB96,95220 PKR
50 ETB242,38050 PKR
100 ETB484,76100 PKR
250 ETB1.211,90250 PKR
500 ETB2.423,80500 PKR
1000 ETB4.847,61000 PKR
2000 ETB9.695,22000 PKR
5000 ETB24.238,05000 PKR
10000 ETB48.476,10000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 PKR0,20629 ETB
5 PKR1,03144 ETB
10 PKR2,06287 ETB
20 PKR4,12574 ETB
50 PKR10,31435 ETB
100 PKR20,62870 ETB
250 PKR51,57175 ETB
500 PKR103,14350 ETB
1000 PKR206,28700 ETB
2000 PKR412,57400 ETB
5000 PKR1.031,43500 ETB
10000 PKR2.062,87000 ETB