Convert PKR to ETB at the real exchange rate

500 Pakistani rupees to Ethiopian birrs

500 pkr
103.13 etb

₨1.000 PKR = Br0.2063 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5160.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2640.8453.971.4854.05534.914
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.79514.6971.7574.79741.308

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 PKR0,20626 ETB
5 PKR1,03129 ETB
10 PKR2,06257 ETB
20 PKR4,12514 ETB
50 PKR10,31285 ETB
100 PKR20,62570 ETB
250 PKR51,56425 ETB
500 PKR103,12850 ETB
1000 PKR206,25700 ETB
2000 PKR412,51400 ETB
5000 PKR1.031,28500 ETB
10000 PKR2.062,57000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Pakistani Rupee
1 ETB4,84831 PKR
5 ETB24,24155 PKR
10 ETB48,48310 PKR
20 ETB96,96620 PKR
50 ETB242,41550 PKR
100 ETB484,83100 PKR
250 ETB1.212,07750 PKR
500 ETB2.424,15500 PKR
1000 ETB4.848,31000 PKR
2000 ETB9.696,62000 PKR
5000 ETB24.241,55000 PKR
10000 ETB48.483,10000 PKR