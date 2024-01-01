Convert ETB to PEN at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Ethiopian birrs to Peruvian nuevo soles

1,000 etb
65.68 pen

Br1.000 ETB = S/.0.06568 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07789.971.4791.6270.96420.31
1 GBP1.18511.276106.6481.7531.9291.14324.075
1 USD0.9290.783183.5571.3731.5110.89518.862
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ETB0,06568 PEN
5 ETB0,32841 PEN
10 ETB0,65682 PEN
20 ETB1,31364 PEN
50 ETB3,28411 PEN
100 ETB6,56821 PEN
250 ETB16,42052 PEN
500 ETB32,84105 PEN
1000 ETB65,68210 PEN
2000 ETB131,36420 PEN
5000 ETB328,41050 PEN
10000 ETB656,82100 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ethiopian Birr
1 PEN15,22490 ETB
5 PEN76,12450 ETB
10 PEN152,24900 ETB
20 PEN304,49800 ETB
50 PEN761,24500 ETB
100 PEN1.522,49000 ETB
250 PEN3.806,22500 ETB
500 PEN7.612,45000 ETB
1000 PEN15.224,90000 ETB
2000 PEN30.449,80000 ETB
5000 PEN76.124,50000 ETB
10000 PEN152.249,00000 ETB