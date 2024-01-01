Convert ETB to PEN at the real exchange rate

500 Ethiopian birrs to Peruvian nuevo soles

500 etb
32.91 pen

Br1.000 ETB = S/.0.06582 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8435551.0766589.96191.479051.627340.9638720.2984
1 GBP1.1854611.27635106.6481.753391.929191.1426324.0634
1 USD0.92880.783484183.55721.373751.511490.8952518.8533
1 INR0.01111580.009376620.011967810.01644080.01808930.01071420.225633

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ETB0.06582 PEN
5 ETB0.32909 PEN
10 ETB0.65817 PEN
20 ETB1.31634 PEN
50 ETB3.29085 PEN
100 ETB6.58170 PEN
250 ETB16.45425 PEN
500 ETB32.90850 PEN
1000 ETB65.81700 PEN
2000 ETB131.63400 PEN
5000 ETB329.08500 PEN
10000 ETB658.17000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ethiopian Birr
1 PEN15.19370 ETB
5 PEN75.96850 ETB
10 PEN151.93700 ETB
20 PEN303.87400 ETB
50 PEN759.68500 ETB
100 PEN1519.37000 ETB
250 PEN3798.42500 ETB
500 PEN7596.85000 ETB
1000 PEN15193.70000 ETB
2000 PEN30387.40000 ETB
5000 PEN75968.50000 ETB
10000 PEN151937.00000 ETB