Ethiopian birr to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Nigerian nairas is currently 26,399 today, reflecting a 0.705% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 1.052% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 26,579 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 25,365 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 3.016% increase in value.