5,000 Ethiopian birrs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert ETB to LKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 etb
26,381.20 lkr

Br1.000 ETB = Sr5.276 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:03
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ETB5,27624 LKR
5 ETB26,38120 LKR
10 ETB52,76240 LKR
20 ETB105,52480 LKR
50 ETB263,81200 LKR
100 ETB527,62400 LKR
250 ETB1.319,06000 LKR
500 ETB2.638,12000 LKR
1000 ETB5.276,24000 LKR
2000 ETB10.552,48000 LKR
5000 ETB26.381,20000 LKR
10000 ETB52.762,40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 LKR0,18953 ETB
5 LKR0,94765 ETB
10 LKR1,89529 ETB
20 LKR3,79058 ETB
50 LKR9,47645 ETB
100 LKR18,95290 ETB
250 LKR47,38225 ETB
500 LKR94,76450 ETB
1000 LKR189,52900 ETB
2000 LKR379,05800 ETB
5000 LKR947,64500 ETB
10000 LKR1.895,29000 ETB