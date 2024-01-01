Convert ETB to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 Ethiopian birr to Kuwaiti dinars

1 etb
0.005 kwd

Br1.000 ETB = ك0.005336 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ETB0,00534 KWD
5 ETB0,02668 KWD
10 ETB0,05336 KWD
20 ETB0,10671 KWD
50 ETB0,26678 KWD
100 ETB0,53357 KWD
250 ETB1,33392 KWD
500 ETB2,66784 KWD
1000 ETB5,33568 KWD
2000 ETB10,67136 KWD
5000 ETB26,67840 KWD
10000 ETB53,35680 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 KWD187,41800 ETB
5 KWD937,09000 ETB
10 KWD1.874,18000 ETB
20 KWD3.748,36000 ETB
50 KWD9.370,90000 ETB
100 KWD18.741,80000 ETB
250 KWD46.854,50000 ETB
500 KWD93.709,00000 ETB
1000 KWD187.418,00000 ETB
2000 KWD374.836,00000 ETB
5000 KWD937.090,00000 ETB
10000 KWD1.874.180,00000 ETB