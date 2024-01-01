Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert ETB to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
2,050.55 bdt

Br1.000 ETB = Tk2.051 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ETB2,05055 BDT
5 ETB10,25275 BDT
10 ETB20,50550 BDT
20 ETB41,01100 BDT
50 ETB102,52750 BDT
100 ETB205,05500 BDT
250 ETB512,63750 BDT
500 ETB1.025,27500 BDT
1000 ETB2.050,55000 BDT
2000 ETB4.101,10000 BDT
5000 ETB10.252,75000 BDT
10000 ETB20.505,50000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ethiopian Birr
1 BDT0,48768 ETB
5 BDT2,43838 ETB
10 BDT4,87675 ETB
20 BDT9,75350 ETB
50 BDT24,38375 ETB
100 BDT48,76750 ETB
250 BDT121,91875 ETB
500 BDT243,83750 ETB
1000 BDT487,67500 ETB
2000 BDT975,35000 ETB
5000 BDT2.438,37500 ETB
10000 BDT4.876,75000 ETB