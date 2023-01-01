2000 Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert ETB to BDT at the real exchange rate

2.000 etb
3.903,40 bdt

1.00000 ETB = 1.95170 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8671351.106192.05561.461161.618880.9287218.7355
1 GBP1.1532211.2756106.1621.685071.866961.0710221.6065
1 USD0.904050.783945183.22541.3211.463590.839616.9383
1 INR0.0108630.009419540.012015610.01587260.01758590.01008830.203523

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ETB1.95170 BDT
5 ETB9.75850 BDT
10 ETB19.51700 BDT
20 ETB39.03400 BDT
50 ETB97.58500 BDT
100 ETB195.17000 BDT
250 ETB487.92500 BDT
500 ETB975.85000 BDT
1000 ETB1951.70000 BDT
2000 ETB3903.40000 BDT
5000 ETB9758.50000 BDT
10000 ETB19517.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ethiopian Birr
1 BDT0.51238 ETB
5 BDT2.56188 ETB
10 BDT5.12375 ETB
20 BDT10.24750 ETB
50 BDT25.61875 ETB
100 BDT51.23750 ETB
250 BDT128.09375 ETB
500 BDT256.18750 ETB
1000 BDT512.37500 ETB
2000 BDT1024.75000 ETB
5000 BDT2561.87500 ETB
10000 BDT5123.75000 ETB