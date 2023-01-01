250 Egyptian pounds to Tanzanian shillings

Convert EGP to TZS at the real exchange rate

250 egp
20322.18 tzs

1.00000 EGP = 81.28870 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8671851.1058592.02421.460881.618630.92869518.7218
1 GBP1.1531611.2753106.1251.684741.866661.0709321.5906
1 USD0.904250.784129183.21581.321051.46370.839716.9298
1 INR0.01086670.009422840.01201710.0158750.01758920.01009060.203445

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 EGP81.28870 TZS
5 EGP406.44350 TZS
10 EGP812.88700 TZS
20 EGP1625.77400 TZS
50 EGP4064.43500 TZS
100 EGP8128.87000 TZS
250 EGP20322.17500 TZS
500 EGP40644.35000 TZS
1000 EGP81288.70000 TZS
2000 EGP162577.40000 TZS
5000 EGP406443.50000 TZS
10000 EGP812887.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 TZS0.01230 EGP
5 TZS0.06151 EGP
10 TZS0.12302 EGP
20 TZS0.24604 EGP
50 TZS0.61509 EGP
100 TZS1.23018 EGP
250 TZS3.07545 EGP
500 TZS6.15090 EGP
1000 TZS12.30180 EGP
2000 TZS24.60360 EGP
5000 TZS61.50900 EGP
10000 TZS123.01800 EGP