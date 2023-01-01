10 Algerian dinars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert DZD to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 dzd
187.05 tzs

1.00000 DZD = 18.70510 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869611.1058592.02881.465751.629730.92877518.7073
1 GBP1.1499411.27165105.8271.685511.874071.0680421.5121
1 USD0.90430.78638183.221.325451.473730.8398516.9167
1 INR0.01086620.009449410.012016310.01592710.01770890.01009190.203277

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DZD18.70510 TZS
5 DZD93.52550 TZS
10 DZD187.05100 TZS
20 DZD374.10200 TZS
50 DZD935.25500 TZS
100 DZD1870.51000 TZS
250 DZD4676.27500 TZS
500 DZD9352.55000 TZS
1000 DZD18705.10000 TZS
2000 DZD37410.20000 TZS
5000 DZD93525.50000 TZS
10000 DZD187051.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 TZS0.05346 DZD
5 TZS0.26731 DZD
10 TZS0.53461 DZD
20 TZS1.06923 DZD
50 TZS2.67307 DZD
100 TZS5.34613 DZD
250 TZS13.36533 DZD
500 TZS26.73065 DZD
1000 TZS53.46130 DZD
2000 TZS106.92260 DZD
5000 TZS267.30650 DZD
10000 TZS534.61300 DZD