Algerian dinar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Rwandan francs is currently 9,708 today, reflecting a 0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.387% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 9,737 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 9,671 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.439% increase in value.