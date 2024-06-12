Algerian dinar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Lebanese pounds is currently 665,289 today, reflecting a 0.281% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 667,810 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 663,424 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.316% increase in value.