Algerian dinar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to South Korean wons is currently 10,225 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.181% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 10,265 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 10,149 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.565% increase in value.