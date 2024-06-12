Algerian dinar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0,427 today, reflecting a 0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.307% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0,428 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,425 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.262% increase in value.