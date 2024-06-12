Ethiopian birr to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Algerian dinars is currently 2,345 today, reflecting a 0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.108% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 2,352 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,337 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.261% decrease in value.