Convert DOP to VND at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 dop
4,28,757 vnd

$1.000 DOP = ₫428.8 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
How to convert Dominican pesos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 DOP428,75700 VND
5 DOP2.143,78500 VND
10 DOP4.287,57000 VND
20 DOP8.575,14000 VND
50 DOP21.437,85000 VND
100 DOP42.875,70000 VND
250 DOP107.189,25000 VND
500 DOP214.378,50000 VND
1000 DOP428.757,00000 VND
2000 DOP857.514,00000 VND
5000 DOP2.143.785,00000 VND
10000 DOP4.287.570,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Dominican Peso
1000 VND2,33232 DOP
2000 VND4,66464 DOP
5000 VND11,66160 DOP
10000 VND23,32320 DOP
20000 VND46,64640 DOP
50000 VND116,61600 DOP
100000 VND233,23200 DOP
200000 VND466,46400 DOP
500000 VND1.166,16000 DOP
1000000 VND2.332,32000 DOP
2000000 VND4.664,64000 DOP
5000000 VND11.661,60000 DOP