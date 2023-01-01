10 Dominican pesos to Singapore dollars

Convert DOP to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 dop
0.23 sgd

1.00000 DOP = 0.02276 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693151.1078592.12731.468951.629550.9263618.7664
1 GBP1.1503311.2744105.9771.689791.874531.0656221.5877
1 USD0.902650.784683183.15861.325951.470910.836116.9395
1 INR0.01085460.009435980.012025210.01594480.0176880.01005430.203701

How to convert Dominican pesos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 DOP0.02276 SGD
5 DOP0.11380 SGD
10 DOP0.22761 SGD
20 DOP0.45522 SGD
50 DOP1.13804 SGD
100 DOP2.27608 SGD
250 DOP5.69020 SGD
500 DOP11.38040 SGD
1000 DOP22.76080 SGD
2000 DOP45.52160 SGD
5000 DOP113.80400 SGD
10000 DOP227.60800 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 SGD43.93520 DOP
5 SGD219.67600 DOP
10 SGD439.35200 DOP
20 SGD878.70400 DOP
50 SGD2196.76000 DOP
100 SGD4393.52000 DOP
250 SGD10983.80000 DOP
500 SGD21967.60000 DOP
1000 SGD43935.20000 DOP
2000 SGD87870.40000 DOP
5000 SGD219676.00000 DOP
10000 SGD439352.00000 DOP