1.00000 DOP = 0.02730 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869111.107692.11241.46841.629180.9266518.7627
1 GBP1.150611.27445105.9881.68961.87461.0662121.5892
1 USD0.902850.784652183.1641.325751.470910.836616.94
1 INR0.01085630.0094350.012024410.01594140.01768690.01005960.203694

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 DOP0.02730 NZD
5 DOP0.13650 NZD
10 DOP0.27300 NZD
20 DOP0.54600 NZD
50 DOP1.36501 NZD
100 DOP2.73001 NZD
250 DOP6.82503 NZD
500 DOP13.65005 NZD
1000 DOP27.30010 NZD
2000 DOP54.60020 NZD
5000 DOP136.50050 NZD
10000 DOP273.00100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 NZD36.62990 DOP
5 NZD183.14950 DOP
10 NZD366.29900 DOP
20 NZD732.59800 DOP
50 NZD1831.49500 DOP
100 NZD3662.99000 DOP
250 NZD9157.47500 DOP
500 NZD18314.95000 DOP
1000 NZD36629.90000 DOP
2000 NZD73259.80000 DOP
5000 NZD183149.50000 DOP
10000 NZD366299.00000 DOP