Dominican peso to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a -0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.488% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.027 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.923% increase in value.