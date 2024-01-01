Convert DOP to CZK at the real exchange rate

Dominican pesos to Czech korunas today

1,000 dop
386.83 czk

$1.000 DOP = Kč0.3868 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8291.4781.6250.96420.065
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5781.7541.9281.14423.806
1 USD0.930.784183.5581.3751.5120.89718.664
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 DOP0,38683 CZK
5 DOP1,93415 CZK
10 DOP3,86831 CZK
20 DOP7,73662 CZK
50 DOP19,34155 CZK
100 DOP38,68310 CZK
250 DOP96,70775 CZK
500 DOP193,41550 CZK
1000 DOP386,83100 CZK
2000 DOP773,66200 CZK
5000 DOP1.934,15500 CZK
10000 DOP3.868,31000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Dominican Peso
1 CZK2,58511 DOP
5 CZK12,92555 DOP
10 CZK25,85110 DOP
20 CZK51,70220 DOP
50 CZK129,25550 DOP
100 CZK258,51100 DOP
250 CZK646,27750 DOP
500 CZK1.292,55500 DOP
1000 CZK2.585,11000 DOP
2000 CZK5.170,22000 DOP
5000 CZK12.925,55000 DOP
10000 CZK25.851,10000 DOP