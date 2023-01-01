10 Dominican pesos to Chilean pesos

Convert DOP to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 dop
153 clp

1.00000 DOP = 15.26760 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869061.1065592.03511.466461.627640.92785518.758
1 GBP1.1506711.2733105.9041.687441.872911.0676521.5847
1 USD0.90370.785361183.1731.325251.470910.8384516.9518
1 INR0.01086540.00944250.012023110.01593370.0176850.01008080.203814

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chilean Peso
1 DOP15.26760 CLP
5 DOP76.33800 CLP
10 DOP152.67600 CLP
20 DOP305.35200 CLP
50 DOP763.38000 CLP
100 DOP1526.76000 CLP
250 DOP3816.90000 CLP
500 DOP7633.80000 CLP
1000 DOP15267.60000 CLP
2000 DOP30535.20000 CLP
5000 DOP76338.00000 CLP
10000 DOP152676.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Dominican Peso
1 CLP0.06550 DOP
5 CLP0.32749 DOP
10 CLP0.65498 DOP
20 CLP1.30996 DOP
50 CLP3.27491 DOP
100 CLP6.54982 DOP
250 CLP16.37455 DOP
500 CLP32.74910 DOP
1000 CLP65.49820 DOP
2000 CLP130.99640 DOP
5000 CLP327.49100 DOP
10000 CLP654.98200 DOP