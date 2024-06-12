Dominican peso to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to Chilean pesos is currently 15.554 today, reflecting a 0.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.680% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 15.622 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 15.175 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.103% increase in value.