1,000 dop
90.42 brl

$1.000 DOP = R$0.09042 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Brazilian Real
1 DOP0,09042 BRL
5 DOP0,45212 BRL
10 DOP0,90424 BRL
20 DOP1,80848 BRL
50 DOP4,52120 BRL
100 DOP9,04240 BRL
250 DOP22,60600 BRL
500 DOP45,21200 BRL
1000 DOP90,42400 BRL
2000 DOP180,84800 BRL
5000 DOP452,12000 BRL
10000 DOP904,24000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Dominican Peso
1 BRL11,05900 DOP
5 BRL55,29500 DOP
10 BRL110,59000 DOP
20 BRL221,18000 DOP
50 BRL552,95000 DOP
100 BRL1.105,90000 DOP
250 BRL2.764,75000 DOP
500 BRL5.529,50000 DOP
1000 BRL11.059,00000 DOP
2000 BRL22.118,00000 DOP
5000 BRL55.295,00000 DOP
10000 BRL110.590,00000 DOP