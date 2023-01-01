5000 Dominican pesos to Bahraini dinars

Convert DOP to BHD at the real exchange rate

5.000 dop
32,513 bhd

1.00000 DOP = 0.00650 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694251.1064592.03711.466651.627490.9273618.762
1 GBP1.1501911.2726105.8581.686891.871881.0666421.5794
1 USD0.903750.785793183.18231.325551.470910.8380516.9569
1 INR0.01086520.009446640.012021810.01593550.0176830.01007490.203852

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bahraini Dinar
1 DOP0.00650 BHD
5 DOP0.03251 BHD
10 DOP0.06503 BHD
20 DOP0.13005 BHD
50 DOP0.32513 BHD
100 DOP0.65026 BHD
250 DOP1.62566 BHD
500 DOP3.25132 BHD
1000 DOP6.50265 BHD
2000 DOP13.00530 BHD
5000 DOP32.51325 BHD
10000 DOP65.02650 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Dominican Peso
1 BHD153.78300 DOP
5 BHD768.91500 DOP
10 BHD1537.83000 DOP
20 BHD3075.66000 DOP
50 BHD7689.15000 DOP
100 BHD15378.30000 DOP
250 BHD38445.75000 DOP
500 BHD76891.50000 DOP
1000 BHD153783.00000 DOP
2000 BHD307566.00000 DOP
5000 BHD768915.00000 DOP
10000 BHD1537830.00000 DOP