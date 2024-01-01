Dominican pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert DOP to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
61.89 aed

$1.000 DOP = د.إ0.06189 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8191.4781.6250.96420.057
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5591.7541.9281.14423.796
1 USD0.930.784183.5331.3751.5120.89718.654
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 DOP0,06189 AED
5 DOP0,30945 AED
10 DOP0,61890 AED
20 DOP1,23781 AED
50 DOP3,09452 AED
100 DOP6,18904 AED
250 DOP15,47260 AED
500 DOP30,94520 AED
1000 DOP61,89040 AED
2000 DOP123,78080 AED
5000 DOP309,45200 AED
10000 DOP618,90400 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Dominican Peso
1 AED16,15760 DOP
5 AED80,78800 DOP
10 AED161,57600 DOP
20 AED323,15200 DOP
50 AED807,88000 DOP
100 AED1.615,76000 DOP
250 AED4.039,40000 DOP
500 AED8.078,80000 DOP
1000 AED16.157,60000 DOP
2000 AED32.315,20000 DOP
5000 AED80.788,00000 DOP
10000 AED161.576,00000 DOP