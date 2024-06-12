Dominican peso to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Dominican peso to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0,062 today, reflecting a 0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Dominican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Dominican peso to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,062 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,062 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.371% decrease in value.